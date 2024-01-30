Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Plan Your Year Like a Millionaire by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. A Quiet Life in 7 Steps by Susan Cain, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Only Say Good Things by Crystal Hefner, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Amish Wife by Gregg Olsen, narrated by James Daniel Burkdoll (Brilliance Audio)

8. Forgiving What You Can't Forget by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson)

9. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

10. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears - introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Random in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

2. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. We Play Games by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Billie Piper, Dan Stevens, Shane Zaza, Avita Jay, Felicity Duncan, David Holt and Sarah Whitehouse (Audible Originals)

5. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers (Blue Nose Publishing)

8. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

10. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker, Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)