Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. MeatEater's American History: The Long Hunters (1761-1775) by Steven Rinella and Clay Newcomb, narrated by the authors (Random House Audio)

3. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company )

4. The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski (Thought Catalog Books)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears - introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Plan Your Year Like a Millionaire by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

8. The Hidden History of the Boston Tea Party by Adam Jortner and The Great Courses, narrated by Adam Jortner (Audible Originals)

9. The Amish Wife by Gregg Olsen, narrated by James Daniel Burkdoll (Brilliance Audio)

10. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

4. Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Joe Arden and Lucy Rivers (Blue Nose Publishing)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

8. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Husband and Wife by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)