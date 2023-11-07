Nonfiction

1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears - introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

7. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

9. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. Overcoming Imposter Syndrome by Kelly Vincent and The Great Courses, narrated by Kelly Vincent (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Dirty Thirty by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King and Janet Evanovich (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Takedown by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

3. A Fire in the Flesh by Jennifer L. Armentrout, narrated by Stina Nielsen (Brilliance Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Downloaded by Robert J. Sawyer, performed by Brendan Fraser, Luke Kirby, Vanessa Sears, Colm Feore, Andrew Phung and full cast (Audible Originals)

6. Fire and Song by Bryce O'Connor, narrated by Luke Daniels (Podium Audio)

7. The Loyal Wife by Natalie Barelli, narrated by Shiromi Arserio (Tantor Audio)

8. Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper, performed by Teddy Hamilton and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)

9. The Secret by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

10. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)