Nonfiction

1. Going Infinite by Michael Lewis, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Making It So by Patrick Stewart, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Thicker than Water by Kerry Washington, narrated by the author (Little, Brown Spark)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Still Hung Up on You by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Luci Christian Bell (Audible Originals)

2. One Last Kill by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

3. Third Eye by Felicia Day, performed by Sean Astin, Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

5. Judgment Prey by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith, narrated by Robert Glenister (Mulholland Books)

8. Holly by Stephen King, narrated by Justine Lupe and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

10. The Pram by Joe Hill, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Amazon Original Stories)