Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford - contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

3. The Four Agreements by don Miguel Ruiz, narrated by Peter Coyote (Amber Allen Publishing Inc.)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

2. In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Primal Hunter 6 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

4. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Not My Kind of Hero by Pippa Grant, narrated by Savannah Peachwood and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

6. Esrahaddon by Michael J. Sullivan, performed by Tim Gerard Reynolds, Michael J. Sullivan and Robin Sullivan (Audible Studios)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

10. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK - Bookouture)