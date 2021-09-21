Nonfiction

1. A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio) 2. Based on a True Story by Norm Macdonald, narrated by the author and Tim O'Halloran (Random House Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. You Got Anything Stronger? by Gabrielle Union, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

9. Unbound by Tarana Burke, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Be Well by Dr. Jessica Clemons, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

2. Enemy at the Gates by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills, narrated by George Guidall (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

4. Oracle by Andrew Pyper, performed by Joshua Jackson (Audible Originals)

5. The Wisdom of Crowds by Joe Abercrombie, narrated by Steven Pacey (Orbit)

6. The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien, narrated by Andy Serkis (Recorded Books)

7. The Casanova by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

8. Hell Divers VIII: King of the Wastes by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)

9. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Right Behind Her by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)