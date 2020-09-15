Nonfiction

1. The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X and Alex Haley, narrated by Laurence Fishburne (Audible Studios)

2. Disloyal: A Memoir by Michael Cohen, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Skyhorse Publishing)

3. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Gifts of Imperfection, 10th Anniversary Edition by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Unf—k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. You Are the Guru by Gabrielle Bernstein, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. When You Find Me by P.J. Vernon, narrated by Amy McFadden and Bahni Turpin (Blackstone Publishing)

8. Habits for Happiness by Dr. Tim Sharp, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

9. Heist with Michael Caine by Michael Caine, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

10. Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre by Tom Morello, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

Fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, and Ilyana Kadushin (Macmillan Audio)

2. Shadows in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel by J.D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Murder by Other Mean by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Originals)

4. 1984 by George Orwell, narrated by Simon Prebble (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer, narrated by Jake Abel (Hachette Audio)

6. The Gentleman from Peru by Andre Aciman, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Audible Original)

7. Hell Divers by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. The Liar's Girl by Catherine Ryan Howard, narrated by Alana Kerr Collins, Alan Smyth and Gary Furlong (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. The Sandman by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, narrated by Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis and Michael Sheen (Audible Originals)

10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman, narrated by Marin Ireland (Simon & Schuster Audio)