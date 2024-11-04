US arrests Turkish businessman accused of helping Venezuela skirt sanctions

The U.S. started ratcheting up sanctions on Venezuela following Maduro's first re-election in 2018, in which several key opponents were barred from running. Since then, the self-declared socialist leader has deepened his grip on power and this year claimed he won a third, six-year term in the face of evidence presented by his opponents that the vote was stolen. The U.S. responded with another round of sanctions against officials accused of obstructing the vote and carrying out human rights abuses.