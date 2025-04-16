US Army engineers decide to fast-track Great Lakes tunnel permits under Trump energy emergency order

Company officials maintain the aging pipeline is structurally sound. But concerns about a potentially catastrophic spill in the straits that could contaminate Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have been mounting since 2017, when Enbridge officials revealed engineers had known about gaps in the pipeline's coating in the straits for three years. Fears of a spill escalated in 2018 after a boat anchor damaged the line. The company reached an agreement in 2018 with then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to encase the line in a protective tunnel.