U.S. applications for unemployment benefits inch up, but remain at historically healthy levels

The Federal Reserve, fighting inflation that hit a four-decade just over two years ago, raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, taking it to a 23-year high. Inflation has come down steadily — from more than 9% in June 2022 to a three-year low of 2.9% last month. Despite higher borrowing costs, the economy and hiring kept chugging along, defying widespread fears that the U.S. was poised to tip into a recession.