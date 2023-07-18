Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. Asteroid City
5. Sisu
6. John Wick: Chapter 4
7. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
8. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
9. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
10. Fast X
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says
Natural gas leaked from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion leveled one building, heavily damaged another and killed seven people, federal safety investigators said Tuesday, while noting they have yet to determine the cause of the blast.
Business
Bank of America 2Q net income jumps 19%, extending the rally for big banks
Bank of America said its profits grew 19% in its most recent quarter, the latest of the big banks to see its bottom line boosted by higher interest rates.
Business
Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday.
Business
Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose those less vulnerable to hacking
The Biden administration and major consumer technology players on Tuesday launched an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking.
Business
Apple App Store - Top Apps
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):