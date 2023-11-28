Top New Shows (US):

1. Who Killed JFK?, iHeartPodcasts

2. Tosh Show, iHeartPodcasts

3. Trump's Trials, NPR

4. Soder, Dan Soder

5. Firecracker, Wondery

6. Wild And Erotic Sex Stories

7. Cooked and Booked, Food Network

8. 28 Dates Later, iHeartPodcasts

9. Naturalmente Sascha, Sascha Fitness

10. Thoughtful Money with Adam Taggart, Adam Taggart ' Thoughtful Money