Top New Shows (US):
1. Say More with Dr? Sheila, Audacy, Amy Poehler, and Paper Kite Podcasts
2. Unrestorable, iHeartPodcasts
3. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery
4. Grapevine, NBC News
5. About a Boy: The Story of Vladimir Putin, Audacy ' Puck
6. Severed Affair: The Gruesome Murder of Shad Thyrion, Wondery
7. Six Trophies with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano, Wondery
8. Morrison Mysteries, Dateline NBC
9. The Conflict: Israel-Gaza, BBC News
10. That's The Point, Jon Volk and Kristin Johns
More From Variety
Variety
Music Review: The Rolling Stones show time's (still) on their side with crackling 'Hackney Diamonds'
Near the end of the exultant ''Sweet Sounds of Heaven,'' the penultimate track on The Rolling Stones' terrific new album ''Hackney Diamonds'' (yes, NEW), we hear what sounds like a vocal contest between two up-and-comers: one Mick Jagger and one Lady Gaga.
Variety
Academy shakes up Oscars show team for 96th edition in March
The Oscars are enlisting a group of live television veterans to oversee its 96th show in March.
Business
College athlete shoe deals in NIL era get stepped on by lucrative school contracts with big brands
Harper Murray puts on her Adidas volleyball shoes when she practices or plays in a match for Nebraska, one of the top teams in the country. It's not necessarily the brand she would choose; it's because the German company is her school's official supplier and athletes, coaches and staff are required to wear its products.
Stage & Arts
Review: CTC's 'Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress' offers a study in surety
A pre-adolescent hero takes on bullying and ignorance with grace in this world premiere.
Business
Disney attorneys want to question former administrator in lawsuit with DeSantis appointees
Disney attorneys want to question a previous administrator of the governing district that provides municipal services to Walt Disney World as part of its defense against a state lawsuit brought by a board made up of appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.