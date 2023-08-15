Top New Shows (US):
1. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff
2. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts
3. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC
4. The Meatball Pod, Audioboom
5. Joy, a Podcast. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, iHeartPodcasts
6. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur
7. Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, Dear Media
8. Erotic Stories, Sexuality and Erotica
9. Real Survival Stories, Noiser
10. The Regz, GaS Digital Network
Business
US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years
Opera News, an 87-year-old publication focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighting the art form in the U.S., will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine.
Business
Officials identify victim in backyard punk show shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
Officials have identified the person who died in the shooting at a backyard punk rock show that left six other people injured last week in Minneapolis.
Variety
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
Opera world split as director reinventions dominate Europe while US, Italy more muted
The opera world is split in two: European regietheater productions reinvent works in ways composers never imagined, while traditional stagings favored in the U.S. and parts of Italy are condemned by some cognoscenti as passé.
Variety
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):