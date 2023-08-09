Top New Shows (US):

1. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff

2. How Rude, Tanneritos!, iHeartPodcasts

3. The RE—CAP Show: World Cup Edition, RE—INC

4. I Beg Your Pardon, Nurse John

5. The Meatball Pod, Audioboom

6. Detective Perspective, Derrick Levasseur

7. Not Today, Pal with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, YMH Studios

8. Joy, a Podcast. Hosted by Craig Ferguson, iHeartPodcasts

9. Catching the Long Island Serial Killer, True Crime Today

10. Fantasy Football Today Dynasty,ViacomCBS Podcasts