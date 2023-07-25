Top New Shows (US):

1. The Girlfriends, iHeartPodcasts

2. Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown, Hannah Brown

3. The Really Good Podcast, Bobbi Althoff

4. Rattled & Shook, Tenderfoot TV

5. OUTLAWS: The Good Thief, Kaleidoscope

6. I Beg Your Pardon, Nurse John

7. The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim Ballard

8. Not Today, Pal with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, YMH Studios

9. The Scottie & Sylvia Show, Raedio

10. Andy Stapes On3, On3