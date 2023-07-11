Top New Shows (US):
1. Field Trip, Washington Post
2. Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers
3. You Feeling This, iHeartPodcasts
4. Fast. Feast. Repeat. Intermittent Fasting for Life, Gin Stephens and Sheri Bullock
5. Big Sugar,iHeartPodcasts
6. Think Twice: Michael Jackson, Wondery
7. Leave It On The Dance Floor, Abby Lee Miller
8. Cut the Camera with the Sturniolo Triplets, Sturniolo Triplets
9. Inside with Jen Psaki, MSNBC
10. The Tim Ballard Podcast, Tim Ballard
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a 20-foot (6-meter) wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
TV & Media
Former Minnesotan and Hopkins High grad joins CBS News
The reporter will cover business and technology for the network.
Variety
US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
Variety
Apple TV app - Top Movies.
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):