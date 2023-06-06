Top New Shows (US):
1. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios
2. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
3. The Smylie Show, SiriusXM
4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult, iHeartPodcasts
5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
6. Codependents, Ciara Miller & Mya Allen
7. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, ABC News
8. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler
9. Jen Rubin's Green Room, Politicon
10. Keep it Positive, Sweetie, Crystal Renee Hayslett
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Tool and Queens of the Stone Age announce fall 2023 gigs in Twin Cities
Maynard James Keenan's crew will return to Xcel Center on Halloween, while Josh Homme's QOTSA is hitting the Armory in September.
Variety
US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
Variety
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Variety
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Nonfiction