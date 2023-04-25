Top New Shows (US):

1.Out of the Pods, Natalie Lee & Deepti Vempati

2.Prosecuting Donald Trump, MSNBC

3.The Last Ride, NPR

4.REVIVAL ' David Butler, David Butler

5.Now It's Awkward with Jeff and Brittani Boren Leach, Jeff Leach

6.Life's a Tripp, Ryan and Shannon Tripp

7.The Vivek Show, Vivek Ramaswamy

8.The Joe Rogan AI Experience, Joe Rogan AI

9.En Boca Cerrada, Uforia Podcasts

10.Arnold's Pump Club, Arnold's Pump Club