Movies US charts:
1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
2. Sing 2
3. No Time to Die
4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
5. The Last Duel
6. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
7. Spider-Man: Far From Home
8. Free Guy
9. King Richard
10. The Protégé
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. See for Me
4. Belfast
5. A Mouthful of Air
6. The Green Knight
7. C'mon C'mon
8. June Again
9. Benedetta
10. Lamb
