Movies US charts:
1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. Spider-Man: Far from Home
3. The Last Duel
4. No Time to Die
5. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
7. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
8. Spider-Man: Homecoming
9. Free Guy
10. The Card Counter
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. No Man of God
4. Copshop
5. Belfast
6. The Green Knight
7. The Last Son
8. The Novice
9. Best Sellers
10. Agnes
