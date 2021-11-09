Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. Pig
3. Stillwater
4. Old
5. Old Henry
6. The Protégé
7. The Addams Family 2
8. F9: The Fast Saga
9. The Green Knight
10. The Alpinist
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Old Henry
2. The Green Knight
3. The Beta Test
4. Werewolves Within
5. Lamb
6. Snakehead
7. CopShop
8. Mogul Mowgli
9. One Shot
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
Nation
Dean Stockwell of 'Quantum Leap,' 'Blue Velvet' dies at 85
Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series "Quantum Leap" and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch's "Blue Velvet," Wim Wenders' "Paris, Texas" and Jonathan Demme's "Married to the Mob," has died. He was 85.
Nation
Rhiannon Giddens, Lumineers join 'Event for the Environment'
More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube.
Music
Wedding of popular Minnesota vloggers 'Squirmy and Grubs' featured in music video
Couple portrayed in new song to increase visibility of the disability community.
Variety
Review: 'You've Reached Sam' delivers an emotional YA debut
"You've Reached Sam" by Dustin Thao (Wednesday Books)
Business
No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization
Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-infused campaign to enlist marijuana users to pressure members of Congress to legalize pot nationwide.