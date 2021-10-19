Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. Old Henry
3. The Addams Family 2
4. The Green Knight
5. Halloween (2018)
6. F9: The Fast Saga
7. Spectre
8. Old
9. Black Wide (2021)
10. Venom
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. CopShop
3. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
4. South of Heaven
5. East of the Mountains
6. The Grand Budapest Hotel
7. It Follows
8. The Blair Witch Project
9. Hereditary
10. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
