Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. The Addams Family 2
3. Old
4. Venom
5. Old Henry
6. F9: The Fast Saga
7. Spectre
8. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
9. The Night House
10. Jungle Cruise
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. East of the Mountains
3. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
4. The Auschwitz Report
5. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
6. Black Swan
7. South of Heaven
8. Memento
9. Witch Hunt
10. Werewolves Within
Review: K-pop ENHYPEN's debut album is a joyfully delight
"Dimension: Dilemma" by ENHYPEN (BELIFT)
Business
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.
World
Spain's national day salutes Columbus with little opposition
Pomp, pageantry and a grand military parade marked Spain's national day ceremonies in Madrid on Tuesday, overshadowing protests against what some see as a misguided celebration of Spanish colonial history.
Home & Garden
Longtime bird counter at Duluth's Hawk Ridge captures birds on canvas
An exhibit of his paintings is on view at the Great Lakes Aquarium.
Business
American Airlines expects to post 3Q profit on federal aid
American Airlines expects to ramp up for the holidays and operate a busier schedule than it flew during the peak summer vacation season.