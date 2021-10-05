Movies US charts:
1. Free Guy
2. The Addams Family 2
3. Venom
4. F9: The Fast Saga
5. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
6. The Forever Purge
7. The Green Knight
8. The Card Counter
9. The Boss Baby: Family Business
10. Cruella
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. East of the Mountains
3. Till Death
4. The Auschwitz Report
5. Best Sellers
6. Werewolves Within
7. No Man of God
8. Prisoners of the Ghostland
9. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
10. Zola
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel
A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.
Variety
Jorja Fox hopes 'CSI: Vegas' will spark science appreciation
Some familiar faces will join the investigation into gruesome murders when " CSI: Vegas " premieres Wednesday on CBS.
Nation
Possible meth lab forces evacuation of Florida high-rise
Three floors of a South Florida high-rise condominium were evacuated after a property manager found chemicals possibly used in a meth lab inside a unit where a tenant had been evicted last week.
Variety
Review: History, adventure collide in 'The Lincoln Highway'
"The Lincoln Highway," by Amor Towles (Viking)
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)