Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. The Protégé
3. PAW Patrol: The Movie
4. Candyman (2021)
5. Venom
6. Black Widow (2021)
7. The Unholy
8. Cruella
9. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (Extended Cut)
10. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Best Sellers
2. Prisoners of the Ghostland
3. No Man of God
4. Till Death
5. East of the Mountains
6. Karen
7. The Auschwitz Report
8. The Green Knight
9. Zola
10. The Last King of Scotland
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Fox stations promote news veteran to be news director
Kelly Huffman was the assistant news director at KMSP and WFTC.
Nation
Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance
Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.
Health
Are you suffering from decision fatigue? How to make making up your mind easier
The more decisions you have to make, the more stress, which can lead to bad decisions. Here's how to avoid that.
Nation
Who are the 2021 MacArthur fellows?
Writers, artists, poets, a virologist, activists and filmmakers are among the luminaries named as this year's MacArthur fellows. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation on Tuesday announced 25 people will each receive $625,000 over five years to use as they please. The Chicago-based foundation has awarded the "genius grants" every year since 1981 to help further the pursuits of people with outstanding talent.
Variety
It's time to enter the Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest
We're turning Halloween into Howl-oween.