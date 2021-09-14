Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
3. Wrath of Man
4. Jungle Cruise
5. The Boss Baby: Family Business
6. Don't Breathe 2
7. No Man of God
8. Stillwater
9. The Matrix Trilogy
10. 12 Mighty Orphans
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. No Man of God
2. The Green Knight
3. We Need to Do Something
4. Loose Change 911
5. 911: Minute by Minute
6. Karen
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)
9. Dating & New York
10. What We Do In the Shadows
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Rio favela kids get free movie after pandemic hardships
As the sun went down on the Vila Cruzeiro favela on Monday, bathing this working class neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro with warm evening light, kids lined up to catch a free movie screening.
Sports
Nassib's strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib described the electric atmosphere inside a frenzied Allegiant Stadium with one word: "Bananas."
Nation
Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.
After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan's next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures.
World
US authors Lockwood, Powers, Shipstead up for Booker Prize
Novels that explore historical injustices, the nature of consciousness and the dizzying impact of the internet are among six finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.
Variety
Reopening of 3 powerhouse Broadway shows signals new dawn
We know when it paused. But when did it restart?