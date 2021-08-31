Movies US charts:
1. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
2. Stillwater
3. Respect
4. The Green Knight
5. Spider-Man: Far from Home
6. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
7. Peter Rabbit 2
8. Wrath of Man
9. F9: The Fast Saga
10. A Quiet Place Part II
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. No Man of God
3. The Truffle Hunters
4. Restrepo
5. Werewolves Within
6. The Imitation Game
7. Demonic
8. Promising Young Woman
9. Juno
10. Queen Bees
