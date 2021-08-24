Movies US charts:
1. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
2. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
3. The Courier (2021)
4. Stillwater
5. The Green Knight
6. A Quiet Place Part II
7. F9: The Fast Saga
8. Black Widow (2021)
9. Pig
10. Wrath of Man
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Green Knight
2. Restrepo
3. Demonic
4. Werewolves Within
5. The Water Man
6. The Imitation Game
7. Till Death
8. Swan Song
9. Summer Of 85
10. The Truffle Hunters
