Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. Black Widow (2021)
3. A Quiet Place Part II
4. Pig
5. History of the World, Part 1
6. Chaos Walking
7. Wrath of Man
8. Nobody
9. Field of Dreams
10. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Till Death
2. Napoleon Dynamite
3. Werewolves Within
4. Minari
5. Enemies of the State
6. Queen Bees
7. The Imitation Game
8. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
9. Super Troopers
10. Swan Song
Susan B. Anthony photo, found in attic, now going to auction
A rare framed photograph of Susan B. Anthony is being auctioned with a starting price of $5,000.
Review: Rebecca Hall shines in eerie 'The Night House'
Rebecca Hall occupies nearly every fame of the elegant psychological thriller " The Night House " and you still leave wanting more of her and her character, Beth.
Aquarium chair: Dressing-room video wasn't 'boys being boys'
When a high-ranking woman at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a security camera in a room where visiting workers changed clothes, it should have prompted a swift investigation and an apology to the women who were "accidentally and unintentionally" recorded, but instead it was hushed up for six months, an internal investigation found.
