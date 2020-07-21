Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Outpost
2. Trolls World Tour
3. Arkansas
4. Archive
5. Relic
6. Lucy
7. Knives Out
8. 1917
9. Force of Nature
10. Dolittle
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Outpost
2. Archive
3. Relic
4. Mr. Jones
5. John Lewis: Good Trouble
6. A Nice Girl Like You
7. The Truth
8. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
9. The High Note
10. Volition
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sanger's name to be dropped from NYC clinic over eugenics
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will remove the name of pioneering birth control advocate Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan health clinic because of her "harmful connections to the eugenics movement," the group announced on Tuesday.
Variety
Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection
New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness,…
National
Transgender official takes abuse while leading virus efforts
Many of the attacks against Pennsylvania's health secretary have little to do with the way she has handled the statewide response to the coronavirus pandemic.As…
Books
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 17th
Nonfiction1. The Space Race: An Audible Original by Colin Brake, Patrick Chapman, Richard Hollingham, Richard Kurti, Sue Nelson, Helen Quigley and Andrew Mark Sewell, narrated…
Variety
College student pleads not guilty to second murder charge
A college student who avoided capture in several states for six days after a homicide, kidnapping and home invasion spree in Connecticut pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a second murder charge and other crimes.