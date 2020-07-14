Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Outpost
2. Trolls World Tour
3. Force of Nature
4. 1917
5. Relic
6. The Invisible Man (2020)
7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie
8. Saving Private Ryan
9. Irresistible (2020)
10. Little Women
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Outpost
2. Relic
3. Mr. Jones
4. The Truth
5. Archive
6. The High Note
7. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)
8. Darkest Hour
9. You Should Have Left
10. First Cow
