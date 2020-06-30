Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Trolls World Tour
2. Irresistible (2020)
3. The King of Staten Island
4. Jumanji: The Next Level
5. The Invisible Man (2020)
6. You Should Have Left
7. Sea Fever (2019)
8. The Gentlemen
9. Trolls: 2-Movie Collection
10. 1917
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. You Should Have Left
2. Sea Fever (2019)
3. Capone
4. Go Back to China
5. Midsommar
6. The High Note
7. Robert the Bruce
8. I Still Believe
9. Becky
10. 28 Days Later
