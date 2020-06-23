Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The King of Staten Island
2. Charlie's Angels
3. You Should Have Left
4. 1917
5. Ip Man 4: The Finale
6. The Invisible Man (2020)
7. Sonic The Hedgehog
8. The Hunt (2020)
9. Dark Waters
10. Spies in Disguise
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. You Should Have Left
2. Capone
3. Becky
4. Miss Juneteenth
5. The High Note
6. Robert the Bruce
7. Go Back to China
8. I Am Not Your Negro
9. Mr. Jones
10. 12 Years a Slave
