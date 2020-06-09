Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The King of Staten Island
2. Gemini Man
3. The Hunt (2020)
4. The Invisible Man (2020)
5. Bad Boys for Life
6. Dark Waters
7. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
8. Judy
9. SCOOB!
10. Gone With the Wind
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Becky
2. The High Note
3. Uncut Gems
4. Robert the Bruce
5. Capone
6. I Am Not Your Negro
7. Loving
8. 12 Years a Slave
9. Infamous
10. 40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Job losses continue, suburbs appealing to homebuyers
The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Wednesday related to the national and…
National
Even with ruling, workplace still unequal for LGBTQ workers
Even with this week's Supreme Court ruling, the workplace will be far from equal for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.
National
Judge: Gay couple's child was US citizen at birth in Canada
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the State Department must recognize that the daughter of a gay couple in Maryland has been a U.S. citizen since her birth in Canada via a surrogate last year.
Variety
Report: Ski industry lost $2B because of COVID-19 pandemic
The U.S. ski industry has lost at least $2 billion last winter because of the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a national trade association said.
National
The Latest: 2 Florida cities tighten pandemic reopening
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says that due to a rise COVID-19 cases enforcement will be stepped up to shut down businesses not following rules put in place to safely reopen during the pandemic.