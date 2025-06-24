US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)
3. The River Is Waiting (Oprah's Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)
4. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)
5. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
6. The Stolen Life of Colette Marceau by Kristin Harmel (Gallery Books)
7. Avenging Angels: Tenderfoot by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)