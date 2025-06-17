US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)
2. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
3. The River Is Waiting (Oprah's Book Club) by Wally Lamb (S&S/ Marysue Rucci Books)
4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Caught Up by Navessa Allen (Zando)
6. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)