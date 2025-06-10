US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Stuart Woods' Finders Keepers by Brett Battles (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Badlands by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
4. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
5. Atmosphere: A GMA Book Club Pick by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
7. DOLORES: My Journey Home (Finding Myself Beyond The ACE Family)--PART ONE by CATHERINE PAIZ & Riley J. Ford (Riley Ford LLC)