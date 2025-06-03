US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
2. Never Flinch by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
4. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Return to Sender by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
7. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese's Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)