US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 4:14PM

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

2. Never Flinch by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Problematic Summer Romance by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Return to Sender by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The First Gentleman by Bill Clinton & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese's Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Original Sin by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Releasing 10 by Chloe Walsh (Sourcebooks)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again (Unabridged) by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Never Flinch (Unabridged) by Stephen King (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

4. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. The Coworker by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

8. Hidden Nature by Nora Roberts (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese's Book Club (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

