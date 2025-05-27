US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Original Sin by Alex Thompson & Jake Tapper (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Tom Clancy Line of Demarcation by M.P. Woodward (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese's Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)
6. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)