US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. Great Big Beautiful Life: Reese's Book Club by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Into the Gray Zone by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)
3. 25 Alive by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)
4. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
5. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)
6. 2 Sisters Murder Investigations by Candice Fox & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)
7. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)