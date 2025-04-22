US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)
1. Strangers in Time by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The Perfect Divorce by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone Publishing)
3. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)
4. The Woman Left Behind by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)
5. Nobody's Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Broken Country (Reese's Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)
7. Say You'll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)