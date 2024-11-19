US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Things To Do

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

By The Associated Press

November 19, 2024 at 7:39PM

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. To Die For by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. In Too Deep by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Innocent by Harlan Coben (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Clive Cussler Desolation Code by Graham Brown (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. 61 Hours by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Skyshade (The Lightlark Saga Book 3) by Alex Aster (Amulet Books)

7. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Welcoming by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

10. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. To Die For by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. In Too Deep by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9780593725818 - (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Innocent by Harlan Coben (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. 61 Hours by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Waiting by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Lies He Told Me by David Ellis & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

8. Low Pressure by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. The Lost Coast by Jesse Kellerman & Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

10. An Insignificant Case by Phillip Margolin (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

