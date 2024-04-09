Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

2. She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

3. Table for Two by Amor Towles (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

5. City in Ruins by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

6. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab (Tor Publishing Group)

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. Avenging Angel by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

10. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Avon)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

2. She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio)

8. Manhunt by James L. Swanson (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. A Court of Mist and Fury(Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness (Unabridged) by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Random House, LLC)