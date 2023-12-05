Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

5. The Edge by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Unnatural Death by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Resurrection Walk by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Watchmaker's Hand by Jeffery Deaver (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Inheritance by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

10. Alex Cross Must Die by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)

2. Iron Flame(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney (Hachette Audio)

7. Endgame by Omid Scobie (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. Wreck the Halls by Tessa Bailey (HarperCollins Publishers)