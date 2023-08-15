Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
1. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell - 9781982179021 - (Atria Books)
2. Happiness by Danielle Steel - 9781984821935 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Home Front by Kristin Hannah - 9781429942218 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)
4. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett - 9780063327542 - (Harper)
5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas - 9781619634459 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)
6. Forever Connected by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805594 - (Laurens Publishing)
7. Dead Fall by Brad Thor - 9781982182229 - (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
9. We'll Always Have Summer by Jenny Han - 9781416995609 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
10. The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han - 9781416999171 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):
1. What Have We Done by Alex Finlay (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )
2. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)
3. None of This is True (Unabridged) by Lisa Jewell (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales...)
4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)
5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )
6. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Audible)
7. The Summer I Turned Pretty(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)
8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Penguin Random House, LLC)
9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)
10. We'll Always Have Summer(Summer I Turned Pretty) by Jenny Han (Recorded Books, Inc.)