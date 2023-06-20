Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
1. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316259385 - (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Love, Theoretically by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336878 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros - 9781649374080 - (Entangled Publishing, LLC)
4. Cross Downby Brendan DuBois & James Patterson - 9780316404693 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Private Moscow by James Patterson - 9781538752654 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger - 9781476749310 - (Atria Books)
8. Happy Place by Emily Henry - 9780593441206 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
10. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace - 9781668026045 - (Atria Books)
Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):
1. I'm Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)
2. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)
3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)
4. The In-Between: Unforgettable Encounters During Life's Final Moments (Unabridged) by R.N. & Hadley Vlahos (Random House Audio)
5. Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)
6. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)
7. Rich Dad Poor Dad: 20th Anniversary Edition: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! (Unabridged) by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Rich Dad on Brilliance Audio)
8. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)
9. Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)
10. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)