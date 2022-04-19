Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. The Investigator by John Sandford - 9780593328699 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline - 9780525539681 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Watch Her Disappear by Lisa Regan - 9781803143194 - (Bookouture)

6. Freezing Order by Bill Browder - 9781982153335 - (Simon & Schuster)

7. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson - 9780759554375 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Only One Forever (Only One Series 8) by Natasha Madison - 9781999007591 - (Natasha Madison)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn - 9780062943521 - (William Morrow)