Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. A Family Affair by Robyn Carr - 9780369700964 - (MIRA Books)
2. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
4. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline - 9780525539681 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Lover Arisen by J.R. Ward - 9781982180010 - (Gallery Books)
6. Bridgerton Collection Volume 1 by Julia Quinn - 9780063045118 - (Avon)
7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn - 9780062424082 - (Avon)
8. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson - 9780759554375 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Viscount Who Loved Me by Julia Quinn - 9780062424075 - (Avon)