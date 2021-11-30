Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon - 9781101885697 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Becoming by Nora Roberts - 9781250272713 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)

3. Fear No Evil by James Patterson - 9780316499163 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy - 9781510766815 - (Skyhorse)

5. Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538719695 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Judge's List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly - 9780316256568 - (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Flying Angels by Danielle Steel - 9781984821560 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. God Bless This Mess by Hannah Brown - 9780063098220 - (Harper)

10. The Awakening by Nora Roberts - 9781250272607 - (St. Martin's Publishing Group)